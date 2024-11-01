Many couples tie the knot on Halloween this year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— This year, many couples are deciding to get married on Halloween, and the county clerk’s office is offering a lot of treats to make their day special.

From celebrity sightings to rock star outfits, the County Clerk’s Office dipped into its creative side to make this a hauntingly memorable Halloween for couples.

All around the county, nearly 130 couples RSVP’d to have a Halloween wedding.

That’s on top of all the couples deciding to chance it and walk in.

ABC10news met Rodolfo Medina and Genesis Granda in the Downtown County Office.

“Last year, we got engaged in Paris on the 31st," Granda said. "It’s our one-year anniversary of our engagement and our 9 years of being together.”

So they decided to tie the knot on the day when you never know who you will run into.

And while the couple didn’t opt for costumes, they did welcome some dark and spooky fun with their outfits.

“It’s different totally. We’re getting married next year so I’ll do the white dress. Today, it’s my favorite color, black," Granada said. "I was just going for like vintage, I guess, small flowers and black and a little bow.”

"Just follow along and match the vibe,' Medina said. "I usually like to go all black for my outfits.”

The couple decided on an outdoor wedding, and the Officiant was no other than Elton John.

County Clerk Jordan Marks says that’s an example of the fun people love to have on their wedding day, making this one of their popular holidays for weddings.

“This is going to be our second highest marriage day of the year this year," Marks said. "It’s popular because people love Halloween. They love Halloween. And marriage can be scary, but not if you have a great reason to do it.”

And after a short Halloween wedding ceremony, the couple seals the deal with a kiss, excited to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter.

“We feel better now –all the jitters are gone,” Medina said.