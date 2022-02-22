Many couples expected to marry on 2-22-22

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Back-to-back weddings are happening on the special palindrome Tuesday/2'sday of 2-22-22.

Angelica and Juan Rivera were the second couple to arrive at the County Administration Building to apply for their license and get married.

"We decided just last night," Angelica said.

Together for almost 10 years, the couple happens to love the number two. Juan said they had been talking about getting married for some time.

San Diego County Clerk Jordan Marks said their office opened up extra spots Monday night to accommodate more couples looking to tie the knot. He doesn't think they'll set records for a Tuesday that isn't a holiday but said it's possible.

Angelica went online and snagged the only one left. She is sure it wasn't an accident.

"There are no coincidences in this life," she said.