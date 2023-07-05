Man's shooting death in Vista under investigation

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A person of interest was detained as sheriff's detectives investigate a shooting in Vista that killed a man Wednesday.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said the shooting was reported at around 11:25 a.m. on 100 Camino Corto, near Vista Village Drive.

According to sheriff’s officials, the adult male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound but died about an hour later.

A person of interest in the investigation was detained for questioning, sheriff’s officials said.