Man's shooting death in Vista home under investigation

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in a Vista home.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said the shooting was reported on Aug. 8, at around 9:15 p.m., at a home in the 1100 block of Delpy View Point.

According to sheriff’s officials, a man called authorities after finding his roommate dead in the house. Responding deputies “located the male deceased with a gunshot wound to his head,” officials stated.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Shannon Betz, and his death was ruled a homicide.

No other details regarding the investigation were released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6300 or 858-565-5200.

Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.