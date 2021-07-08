San Diego Police: Man covered in blood arrives at girlfriend's home, dies

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man in an Otay Mesa neighborhood early Thursday morning.

San Diego Police said they received a call at around 3:30 a.m. from a woman who reported her boyfriend was covered with blood when he arrived at her home on Caminito Quixote.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the unidentified man died. Police said officers discovered several puncture wounds on his body.

Police considered the man’s death suspicious, and SDPD’s Homicide Unit was expected to be involved in the investigation.

No further details on the case were immediately released.