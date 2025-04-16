Man's death in Lemon Grove under investigation; one person detained

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A person was detained following the death of a young man in Lemon Grove on Tuesday night, sheriff’s officials said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the 7800 block of Broadway at around 9:05 p.m. after a reported assault with a deadly weapon incident.

Deputies arrived to find a man in his 20s “suffering from traumatic injuries,” according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital but died after arrival.

Sheriff’s officials stated, “Deputies detained the suspect at the location of the crime.”

“At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation. Based on information gathered so far, this appears to be an isolated incident. There are no outstanding suspects and no apparent danger to the community,” sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.