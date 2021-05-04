Man's body found on beach in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) - A body was found Tuesday morning on a beach in Encinitas, authorities said.

At about 7 a.m., dispatchers received reports of a body on the beach near South El Portal Street and Neptune Avenue, near Stonesteps Beach, said San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Daniel Vengler.

The man's body appeared to have washed up onto the shore, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene for autopsy and identification purposes, Vengler said.