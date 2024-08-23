Mandatory overtime ends for San Diego County sheriff's deputies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Sheriff’s Office deputies will no longer be forced to work overtime shifts.

The change, announced by Sheriff Kelly Martinez on Thursday, takes effect Friday, Aug. 23.

The sheriff’s office had been under a mandatory overtime directive to meet minimum staffing requirements for the past several years.

The directive was in place partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as general staffing shortages due to retirements and resignations, the sheriff’s office stated.

Martinez said, "As mandatory overtime comes to an end, I want to praise our law enforcement, detentions and court services deputies and their families for supporting this directive. The sacrifice they made to accomplish our mission of keeping our communities safe, regardless of our staffing, is nothing short of amazing."

Martinez noted that certain positions, such as dispatchers, may still be required to work overtime on a mandatory basis.