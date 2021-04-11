Man wounded in car-to-car shooting, crash in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was wounded Saturday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting in the Lincoln Park area of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 4:07 p.m. at 1350 S. Euclid Ave., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The 31-year-old man was in a southbound vehicle with a 38-year-old woman when a black sedan pulled alongside and the front passenger fired multiple shots at them, Heims said.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back and was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment, he said. The woman complained of pain to one knee.

