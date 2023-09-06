Man, woman killed after being hit by trains in San Diego Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- It was a deadly holiday weekend on San Diego's rail line.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies spent part of Tuesday morning on the train tracks in Del Mar. Around nine Monday night, a COASTER train hit a man on the track near Via De La Valle and Camino Del Mar. He was taken to the hospital with injuries to his left arm.

A woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was hit by a COASTER train traveling through the Bay Park area.

Sunday, a man was killed by a COASTER near Pacific Highway and West Washington in the Mission Hills area.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the victims were on the tracks.

Carlo Maglione enjoys riding the train monthly to Orange County. He says there are often disruptions, especially in the LA area.

"There have been delays because of different individuals getting on the tracks, trying to delay things, being disruptive, probably more of a homeless people and stuff like that," said Maglione.

The North County Transit District issued the following statement regarding the deaths.

"Unfortunately, over the Labor Day weekend, the COASTER experienced three incidents of individuals who were trespassing in NCTD's right of way being struck by a train. These are tragic events that not only impact families and communities, but also the mental health of railroad employees, passengers, first responders, and others.

The importance of being aware of your surroundings when you are near the rail line cannot be overstated. Trains are bigger, faster, and quieter than you think. We urge the public to stay clear of the rail line, cross only at designated areas, and always expect a train to come when you see the tracks.

NCTD is actively participating in a month-long nationwide effort in September to remind the public of the importance of rail safety."

NCTD Chris Orlando, Chief Planning and Communications Officer

The (NCTD) Board of Directors unanimously adopted September as Rail Safety Month to educate the public about dangerous behaviors that lead to tragic and fatal incidents on and around railroad tracks.

According to the agency, California continues to have one of the highest number of trespassing and rail-related deaths in the nation. In 2022 alone, there were 256 rail incidents in the state, of which, 97 resulted in injury and 159 were fatal. All of these incidents could have been avoided by following rail safety practices.

Throughout September, NCTD will be delivering essential Rail Rules messages through a variety of channels, including social media, videos, and educational materials provided to schools and distributed to agency partners to reach as much of the community as possible. Materials will emphasize the importance of being distraction free, obeying all safety signals, and avoiding risky behaviors when near railroad tracks.

"It's tough. You can't patrol it 100%; all you can do is fence it off, and that's all they can do," said Maglione.

The names of the victims have not been released.

