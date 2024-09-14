Man with dementia reported missing in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (KGTV) — San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies are seeking the public's help Saturday in locating an 82-year-old man who authorities say has dementia and who was reported missing in Encinitas.

The sheriff's communication center received a call from the family of Mike Vukasinovich around 11:31 p.m. Friday after he left his residence in the 900 block of S. Coast Highway 101 to go for a walk but did not return home, the department said.

Vukasinovich is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans and speaks English, German, Russian, and Serbian.

Authorities said Vukasinovich does not have access to vehicles, normally walks with a cane and has a history of walking away from home.

The sheriff's Search and Rescue team has been activated to help search for Vukasinovich.

Anyone who has seen Vukasinovich or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the San Diego County Sheriff's office at 858-868-3200.

