Man with crowbar confronts business owners in Point Loma

(KGTV) POINT LOMA — "We are closing this door. We have a sign here that tells our customers to ring this bell and somebody will come out to them," said Susan Madueno.

She is the owner of Phatties Bake Shop in Point Loma. Madueno says she has a new security system. It's because a man came into her shop last week with a crowbar.

"I just shut the door on him. I did not let him through. It was early in the afternoon," she added.

It is one of several incidents she says where people living on the street have tried to steal her pastries.

"This individual came in with a crowbar. After we called the police, he came back again the next day with the same crowbar," she said.

The bakery is not the only business having an issue.

The owner of the insurance company across the street says people come in and steal pens off desks in the middle of the day.

"It's not acceptable around here. We need to do something about it. Police can come but there is not much they can do at this point," says Matt Kalla.

He is the owner of Matt Kalla Insurance Agency.

Many business owners like Madueno are staying positive. She is trying not to let these incidents take away from her passion.

"We want to thrive here. We want to grow here. But not at the cost of the safety to our clients," she added.