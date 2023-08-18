Man who needs medication reported missing in Lakeside

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help Friday in finding a 68-year-old Lakeside man who was reported missing and who authorities said requires life-sustaining medication.

Jose Martinez was last seen on the 12000 block of Royal Road in El Cajon, the sheriff's department said.

Martinez is Latino and was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue long sleeve shirt, blue sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Martinez or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.

