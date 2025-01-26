Man who allegedly caused disturbance at San Diego bar dies in police custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of causing a disturbance inside a San Diego bar and striking a security guard died at a hospital after he stopped breathing while struggling with the guard and then officers, authorities said Sunday.

An officer responded to the Star Bar, 423 E St., at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on a report of a violent male outside the bar, the San Diego Police Department said.

The arriving officer found the security guard and another man restraining the struggling man on the ground and quickly handcuffed him, police said. The officer called for San Diego Fire Department paramedics to evaluate the man while waiting for more officers to arrive.

Another officer secured the man's legs. Paramedics arrived by 8:26 p.m. and soon discovered the man was unresponsive and did not have a pulse.

Paramedics initiated CPR and rushed him to a hospital where he died, police said.

Homicide detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office were leading the investigation and the case will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to determine whether the officers have any criminal liability, police said. There will also be an administrative review.

