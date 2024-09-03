Man wearing motorcycle helmet found dead on SR-94 in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A man wearing a motorcycle helmet was found dead on state Route 94 in the Spring Valley area early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

ABC 10News learned California Highway Patrol officers responded to multiple 911 calls at around 3:30 a.m. regarding a person lying on the side of eastbound SR-94 near the Sweetwater Springs Boulevard exit.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive man with a motorcycle helmet on, and despite life-saving measures performed by paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the unidentified man's death was not immediately known.

Officers searched the area for a motorcycle but could not locate the vehicle.

Investigators are trying to determine if the deceased man was a passenger who may have fallen from a motorcycle.