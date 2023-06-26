Man walking in Chicano Park shot in leg, taken to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man walking through Chicano Park in Barrio Logan was shot in his leg and hospitalized early Monday morning.

The victim told San Diego Police he was walking in the park at around 1 a.m., near the 2000 block of National Avenue, when he heard a boom from behind him and then felt pain in his leg after being hit by a bullet.

The victim said he saw two males running away from the park after the shooting.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital for treatment for what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.

Police did not immediately have any additional information on the incident.