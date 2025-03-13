Watch Now
Man trapped underneath truck in Colina Del Sol rescued by emergency responders

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued a man who was pinned under a pickup truck in San Diego’s Colina Del Sol neighborhood early Thursday morning.

At around 4 a.m., San Diego Police officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to 911 calls reporting a man trapped underneath a truck parked in the 5000 block of Orange Avenue.

The emergency responders were able to pull the man from under the vehicle as water rose from a nearby gutter.

The man was transported to an area hospital via ambulance; his condition was unknown.

Police and fire officials were unsure how the man ended up underneath the truck.

