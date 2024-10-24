Man suspected of stealing car arrested after leading San Diego Police on chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police, with help from license plate reader technology, arrested a suspected car thief following a pursuit Thursday morning.

Officers told ABC 10News they received license plate reader notifications regarding a stolen Honda Accord in the Lincoln Park area.

The ABLE police helicopter helped officers track the vehicle, and when officers tried to pull the car over on National Avenue, the driver refused to stop and sped away.

During a pursuit on surface streets, the car reached speeds of at least 70 MPH.

Police called off the chase, but the helicopter continued to track the Honda into Valencia Park.

The car eventually stopped at a dead end on Dream Street, and SDPD officers arrested the driver.