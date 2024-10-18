Man suspected of drug and weapon crimes arrested at San Marcos park

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A 37-year-old man suspected of multiple drug and gun crimes was taken into custody at Connors Park in San Marcos Thursday.

Deputies responded to the park in the 300 block of West San Marcos Boulevard around 11 a.m. Thursday regarding a disturbance involving a man with a loaded gun, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Juan Beltran was in an argument with his girlfriend while in possession of a loaded privately manufactured weapon, commonly referred to as a ghost gun, inside his fanny pack, authorities said.

``Unlike weapons made by a licensed manufacturer, ghost guns do not have a serial number or other identifiable markings. The lack of a serial number makes it extremely challenging for law enforcement agencies to track these firearms to their owner or maker, hindering or delaying investigations and crime-solving efforts," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Investigators recovered two methamphetamine glass pipes and a small clear baggie containing the narcotic, along with the firearm.

Beltran was booked on suspicion of multiple drug and firearm offenses at the Vista Detention Facility.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at 858-868-3200.

