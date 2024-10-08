Man suspected in North County drug operation arrested

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) - A 41-year-old man suspected of child endangerment while possessing and allegedly transporting "magic mushrooms" in Fallbrook and Bonsall was taken into custody, authorities announced Monday.

Investigators executed a search warrant Friday around 9 a.m. at a business in the 200 block of West Ash Street in Fallbrook and a residence in the 1600 block of West Lilac Road in Bonsall, stemming from an ongoing drug investigation, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation Crime Suppression Team detectives, with assistance from the Sheriff's Marijuana Enforcement Team, discovered an illegal operation involving the manufacture and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms, also known as "magic mushrooms," at both locations.

"Psilocybin is the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms or shrooms and is listed as a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act. It means psilocybin has a high potential for abuse and there is currently no accepted medical use in the United States. Possession and sales violate state and federal laws," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Seized from the locations were two rifles, four handguns, over 250 pounds of magic mushrooms, 40 pounds of psilocybin chocolate candy, ecstasy, LSD, and potential Ketamine substance.

Randal Scott Vance was arrested and booked on suspicion of child endangerment, possessing, producing, and transporting controlled substances with intent to sell, violating health codes, and being armed while committing drug offenses.

Sheriff's officials said the drugs have an estimated street value of more than $200,000.

Two children, between 10 and 12 years old, were taken into the custody of their mother. The names of the children are being withheld due to their ages, in accordance with the sheriff's department policy.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.