Man survives rollover crash on SR-94 near Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man is lucky to be alive after surviving a serious rollover crash near Oak Park early Friday morning.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was first on the scene, finding the man trapped inside the vehicle. Photojournalist Paul Anderegg called 911.

Our newsroom learned that the man crashed into a tree and then rolled over. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on State Route 94, west of Federal Boulevard.

San Diego Fire and Rescue crews used the jaws of life to free the driver and rushed him to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

