Man suffers serious injuries in South Park hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 47-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene in South Park, San Diego Police said.

The man was searching through trash cans and collecting cans on the south side in the 2900 block of Juniper Street at 1:58 a.m. Friday when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Juniper Street struck the pedestrian, said Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle left the scene following the crash, the officer said. A description of the driver was not available, but witnesses described the car involved as a gold Toyota Corolla.

A woman who was with the victim told police she was clipped by the car but not hurt.

The pedestrian was rushed by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SDPD Traffic Division responded and was investigating the hit-and-run.

