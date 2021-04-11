Man suffers serious head injuries after being hit by truck in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 59-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a pickup truck in the East Village community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The pedestrian had left the north curbline and walked across 1400 Market Street when he was struck a little after 8 p.m. Saturday by a 66-year- old man behind the wheel of a westbound 2003 Ford F-250, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

``He (the pedestrian) fell to the ground and sustained serious head injuries," Heims said.

There was no other information available.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

