Man struck by truck, injured, while standing on San Diego street

Posted at 6:34 AM, Aug 27, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries Saturday when he was struck by a truck while standing on the side of a street in the Redwood Village neighborhood of San Diego.

The crash occurred at 4:27 p.m. in the 4200 block of College Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

A 73-year-old man was westbound on University Avenue in a 2007 Nissan Titan and made a left turn onto northbound College Avenue when he struck the pedestrian, Heims said.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to a hospital, where he underwent immediate surgery for a lacerated liver, the officer said. He was expected to survive.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Heims said.

