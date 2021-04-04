Man standing near street in Mountain View injured in shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 64-year-old man standing beside a San Diego street was shot Saturday evening by a suspect who fled the scene.

The shooting was reported at 6:17 p.m. in the 500 block of Olivewood Terrace in the Mountain View area, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The suspect either fired from a southbound vehicle, or got out to fire the shots, Heims said.

The man was driven to a hospital and treated for a non-life- threatening gunshot wound to the left leg, the officer said.

A motive was not immediately known.