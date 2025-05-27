Man stabbed to death in San Marcos; suspect detained by deputies

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) – A person was detained in connection with the stabbing death of a man in a San Marcos neighborhood Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies from the San Marcos Station were dispatched to the 600 block of Richmar Avenue due to a reported stabbing.

Deputies arrived to find a man in his 20s “with traumatic injuries,” sheriff’s officials said.

After medical treatment was provided at the scene, the unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital. However, sheriff’s officials said the man died at the hospital at around 7 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies “detained the suspect at the location of the crime.” The suspect’s link to the victim and possible motive in the incident are being investigated by sheriff’s Homicide Unit detectives.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.