Man stabbed, taken to hospital after fight in North Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was stabbed in North Park Thursday during a fight, San Diego Police said.

The victim approached a man and woman who were standing in the 4000 block of 30th Street at about 1:34 a.m., according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

"A physical altercation occurred between the male suspect and victim," O'Brien said. "The suspect stabbed the victim one time in the upper body, and attempted to stab him a second time in the back, cutting him slightly, before fleeing the scene on foot."

The victim described the suspect as a man, about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. The suspect was wearing a red baseball cap, red shirt and black pants.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of non- life-threatening injuries, O'Brien said.

SDPD Midcity Division was handling the investigation.

