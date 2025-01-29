Man stabbed, scooter rider arrested in East Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man standing on an East Village sidewalk Wednesday was stabbed by a man who rode by him on a Bird Scooter and was later arrested, police said.

The stabbing occurred at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday at 510 Ninth Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Brian Seo was arrested on suspicion of stabbing the victim by SDPD officers who found him at 1245 Market St., matching the suspect's description, police said.

Police said Seo brushed against the victim as he rode past and the two got into a fight, after which the scooter rider allegedly stabbed the man while he was standing on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to a hospital but was expected to survive his injuries, police said.

