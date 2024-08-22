Man stabbed, robbed at South Bay trolley station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 52-year-old man was stabbed by a transient Thursday while waiting at the Iris Trolley Station in Otay Mesa West, police said.

The victim was waiting at the station around 2:25 a.m. when a group of transient men and women approached him and said the duffle bag the victim carried belonged to one of them, according to the San Diego Police Department.

During the confrontation, a man in his 50s or 60s wearing a jersey, pants and baseball cap stabbed the victim's right forearm, according to a police statement.

The group fled the scene, while the victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

ABC 10News learned the duffle bag and a backpack were taken by the group.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.