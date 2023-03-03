Watch Now
Man stabbed multiple times near downtown San Diego, suspect arrested

Posted at 6:31 AM, Mar 03, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed multiple times near downtown, and a suspect was in custody, the San Diego Police Department reported Friday.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, the victim was walking on 3rd Avenue and C Street when the suspect walked up behind him, said something and then stabbed him multiple times for unknown reasons, according to the SDPD.

The victim, who was not identified, collapsed at the scene and was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Shortly after the stabbing, the SDPD spotted the suspect on a trolley, and arrested 34-year-old Jeremy Eidelman.

The SDPD's Central Division Detectives were investigating the attack.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
