Man stabbed multiple times in back during fight in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was rushed to the hospital after San Diego Police said he was stabbed multiple times during a fight near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach Sunday.

According to police, at around 10:50 p.m., a 51-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were walking along Ocean Boulevard when a group of 5-6 teenagers approached them and started an argument.

Police stated someone from the group stabbed the woman in her left knee, and when the man intervened, someone from the group stabbed him in the back.

ABC 10News learned the man was stabbed several times in his back; SDPD officials said the man “sustained 5 stab wounds to the back, a lacerated diaphragm and spleen, dislocated big toe, abrasions to his chin and bruising.”

The victim was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with injuries police described as “potentially life threatening.”

The group of teens was last seen running east on Garnet Avenue.

The extent of the woman’s injury was unknown.