Man stabbed multiple times in altercation near Egger Highlands gas station

SAN DIEEGO (KGTV) – An argument near an Egger Highlands gas station early Tuesday morning led to one man stabbed multiple times and another taken into San Diego Police custody.

The altercation happened at around 3:30 a.m. near the Speedway gas station in the 1800 block of Palm Avenue, according to police.

Police said two men got into an argument for unknown reasons and when the situation escalated, one of the men stabbed the other in his face and head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Police located the suspected attacker, arrested him, and then took him to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The incident is under investigation.