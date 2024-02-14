Man stabbed multiple times during fight in downtown San Diego

Watch Now
A man was stabbed multiple times after being attacked in downtown San Diego Tuesday night.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fight in downtown San Diego escalated Tuesday into a stabbing that left a man wounded.

The fracas in the 400 block of B Street in the Core-Columbia district was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment of wounds of undetermined severity, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The assailant remained at large as of 6:15 p.m., Buttle said.

The circumstances that led to the assault were not immediately clear.

