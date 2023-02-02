Man stabbed in neck in downtown San Diego, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect was in custody after a man was stabbed in the neck near downtown San Diego, police said Thursday.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 32-year-old man, identified as Christopher Borjorque, exited the trolley in downtown San Diego, took a few steps away from it, turned around, pulled out a knife and stabbed a person once in the neck, according to the San Diego Police Department. It was unclear why the suspect stabbed the victim.

After the stabbing, Borjorque got back onto the trolley while the victim ran away, according to the SDPD.

The suspect was arrested a short time later near 1255 Imperial Ave., police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive the attack, according to authorities.

The SDPD's Central Division Detectives were investigating the stabbing.