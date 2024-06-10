Man stabbed in neck during argument outside of Mission Valley Food 4 Less store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed in the neck after he was yelled at to stay away from another man's bike in the Mission Valley East neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

The stabbing happened at 10:47 p.m. Sunday at 7700 Hazard Center Drive when a man in his 40s walked up to a Food 4 Less store with a bicycle out front, said SDPD officer John Buttle. A man yelled at the victim to stay away from his bike.

"The suspect walked up to the victim and cut him in the neck with an unknown object," Buttle said.

The suspect was last seen on the bike riding toward Hazard Center Drive. He was described as being 5 feet, 11 inches, weighing 170 pounds, with short hair and wearing a burgundy long-sleeve shirt.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a one-inch laceration to his neck. His injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

SDPD Eastern Division detectives were investigating the stabbing.

