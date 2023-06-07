Watch Now
Man stabbed in fight with group of bikers outside Ocean Beach bar

Posted at 6:32 AM, Jun 07, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 21-year-old man was stabbed and one of his companions was knocked unconscious during an altercation with a group of bikers outside of an Ocean Beach bar Tuesday night.

San Diego Police said the incident happened in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, three men — ages 19, 20, and 21 — got into an argument with a group of nearly 30 bikers. The nature of the dispute was unknown.

The confrontation turned physical, and during the fight, the 21-year-old was stabbed in the chest and the 19-year-old was knocked out, SDPD officials said. Both men were hospitalized but expected to be OK.

The 20-year-old ran away from the scene, according to police.

Several of the bikers involved in the brawl left the scene, but SDPD officers spotted four Harley-Davidson motorcycles on eastbound Interstate 8.

However, only one of the motorcyclists — a 37-year-old man — pulled over for police near Lake Jennings. He was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police are still searching for the other bikers that were involved.

