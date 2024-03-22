Watch Now
Suspect arrested in stabbing of man outside of Gaslamp Quarter taco restaurant

Posted at 6:55 AM, Mar 22, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A suspect was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man after a fight near a popular Gaslamp Quarter taco restaurant early Friday morning.

San Diego Police said the incident occurred just outside of the Tacos El Gordo eatery on F Street, at Fifth Avenue, at around 2:20 a.m.

According to police, 24-year-old Eduardo Magdalena had been “involved in a physical altercation with a group of bystanders” before he eventually walked away.

However, police said that after Magdalena was given a knife, he proceeded to walk back towards the group he fought with and then stabbed a 23-year-old Hispanic man “who was not involved in the initial altercation.”

The victim suffered a 2-inch cut to his chest and was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for a collapsed lung. Police said the victim was in stable condition.

Magdalena, identified by witnesses as the attacker, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into San Diego Central Jail.

