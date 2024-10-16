Man stabbed in face during argument outside of City Heights 7-Eleven store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was hospitalized Wednesday after he was stabbed in the face during a confrontation outside of a 7-Eleven store in City Heights, San Diego Police said.

The incident happened in front of the 7-Eleven store at 4350 University Ave. at around 12:10 a.m., according to police.

SDPD officials stated the 32-year-old victim was engaged in a verbal argument with a Hispanic male when a “short Black adult male and tall Black adult male walked up to the victim. The short Black male stabbed the victim once in the cheek area.”

The suspected attacker fled the area and has not been located as of Wednesday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury and was released, police said.

Detectives with SDPD’s Mid-City Division are handling the investigation.