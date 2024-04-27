Man stabbed in City Heights; suspect outstanding

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 42-year-old man was stabbed in the lower chest while walking in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said today.

The stabbing occurred around 1:40 a.m. Saturday near 4082 Euclid Ave., close to the intersection of Polk Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

``Officers responded to the location and provided first aid until medics arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery to treat a non life-threatening injury,'' the department reported.

The victim, who has not been identified, described the suspect as a middle-aged man.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the incident to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc