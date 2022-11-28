Man stabbed in chest during fight near Old Town Transit Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man during a fight near the Old Town Transit Center.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Taylor Street, SDPD officials said.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was walking from the transit center and was waiting at the corner of Taylor Street and Pacific Highway when a man he did not know approached him.

For reasons still unclear, a fight erupted between the two men. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed twice in the upper right chest, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and police stated he was expected to survive following surgery.

Police said the suspected attacker was described as a Black man in his 30s or 40s, with a thin build and a beard.