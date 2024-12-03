Man stabbed during carjacking at Lincoln Park gas station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three people are on the run after San Diego Police said they were involved in the carjacking and stabbing of a man outside of a gas station in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said a man called 911 just after midnight to report he was attacked and had his Jaguar stolen while he was at the Rocket gas station on South 47th Street.

The victim told police three young people pulled him from his car at knifepoint and then stabbed him. The trio then took off in the Jaguar.

Officers discovered the victim’s car a few blocks away on Imperial Avenue, but the suspected attackers were nowhere to be found.

Descriptions of the suspected attackers were not immediately available.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.