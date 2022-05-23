Man stabbed by machete-wielding attacker in Otay Mesa area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a person with a machete in the Otay Mesa West area early Monday morning.

San Diego Police were called to the 3000 block of Magellan Street just before 3:45 a.m. in response to a report of a man stabbed multiple times.

Officers arrived to find the victim bleeding from his back and neck. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately released.

Witnesses told police they saw a masked person holding a machete running from the scene.

Police are looking into the circumstances that led to the attack.