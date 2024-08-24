Man stabbed at San Diego hookah lounge, suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old man was stabbed during a fight Saturday at a hookah lounge in San Diego, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a physical altercation at 2249 Imperial Ave. at the Secret Yard in the Logan Heights neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"A physical altercation occurred involving patrons and security at Secret Yard hookah lounge. A 29 year old male joined the altercation and was stabbed in the upper body," the department reported.

The victim was dropped off at Sharp Coronado hospital, where he underwent surgery for a life-threatening injury.

He survived surgery and was in stable condition, police said.

"Due to the large group involved in the altercation the victim was unable to provide a suspect description at this time," the department said.

The victim's identity was not immediately available, and what prompted the confrontation was unclear.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the stabbing to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

