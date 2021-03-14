Man stabbed at least four times in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 22-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning when he was stabbed at least four times in both legs during an attack in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego.

The assault occurred at 1:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

``The victim did not give any other information other than the suspect was a Hispanic male wearing a brown plaid shirt," Heims said. ``The victim did not know what direction the suspect left."

Paramedics rushed the 22-year-old man to a hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the assault to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

