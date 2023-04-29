Man spends 40 years handing out books to children in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Roosevelt Brown has been handing out books in San Diego for the last 40 years. As a child, he struggled with a speech impediment and says that prevented him from learning.

“I spent all my life in elementary and high school in fear because I was afraid I would be called upon to participate,” Brown said.

He would pick up used books from the local library and give them to kids in his neighborhood, so they would not have the same problem.

“I think the more you read, the more you learn," Brown said. "I don’t think there’s ever enough reading and learning, for all kids.”

Now, Brown and his two sons organize a Children's Book Party every year at Balboa Park. They give two new books to anyone who comes.

“Started with a handful of kids, and it grew into this big program 39 years later,” said Jabari Brown, an event organizer.

This year, hundreds of children from grades K-12 participated. Many of them were eager to learn.

“I like reading because when I read, I get more books in my head. And the more books I read, the more I learn, the smarter I grow,” said Nathan Ambeba, who is 6 years old.

And eager for something new.

“Why did you want to get new books?” 10News reporter Perla Shaheen asked.

“Because I have really old ones, and I don’t like them because they’re kind of boring,” Raquel Torres, who is also 6, said.

Roosevelt Brown has already spent half his life doing this, and he says he’ll keep going.

“Until the sun set on me, as long as I can,” he said.