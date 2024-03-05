Man sought in theft of minivan with child in back seat in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man suspected of stealing a minivan with a child inside in the Spring Valley area on Monday night.

According to sheriff's department officials, deputies were called to the 500 block of Sweetwater Road just before 6 p.m. after a man reported that his vehicle was stolen with his 2-year-old daughter still in the back seat.

Deputies searched the area and eventually found the van abandoned at the intersection of Jamacha Road and Sweetwater Road. Officials said the child was “found unharmed in her car seat and was reunited with her parents.”

Witnesses described the suspected van thief as a bald Black man wearing a white shirt who ran away from the van after ditching it at the intersection.

Deputies were unable to find the man after a search of the area.

Per sheriff’s officials, the incident is being investigated as a kidnapping and auto theft case.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.