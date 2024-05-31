Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man sought in theft of $85K in jewelry from Del Mar Heights home

del_mar_heights_burglary2_052124.jpg
San Diego Police Department
Del Mar Heights home burglary (May 21, 2024)
del_mar_heights_burglary2_052124.jpg
del_mar_heights_burglary4_052124.jpg.jpg
del_mar_heights_burglary_052124.jpg
del_mar_heights_burglary3_052124.jpg
Posted at 6:55 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 09:55:38-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a man who was caught on surveillance camera breaking into and stealing from a Del Mar Heights home.

In a post on the department’s Instagram account, SDPD officials said the burglary happened May 21, at 9:40 p.m.

According to police, the man entered the home through a sliding glass door in the back of the house – all while the homeowners were inside.

Police said the thief got away with property including jewelry valued at $85,000.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact police at 619-531-2000 and reference case number 24-020253.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader!

Nominate a Leader!