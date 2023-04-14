Man sought in armed robbery at San Diego Subway restaurant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a man suspected in an armed robbery at a San Diego Subway restaurant.

San Diego Police said a man entered the restaurant -- located at 4151 El Cajon Blvd. in Teralta West -- on Feb. 14, at around 5:50 p.m., and told the clerk he was going to rob him.

According to police, as the man put his hand in his pant pocket, the clerk believed he may have had a knife in the pocket.

The man demanded cash, and police said he walked out after the clerk gave hm an undisclosed amount of money.

Police described the suspected robber as a Hispanic man, 40-45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He is bald with stitches on his head and had a goatee.

The man was last seen wearing a long-sleeve dark sweater and pants.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the SDPD Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-590-8477.