Man shot, woman struck by car in Ocean Beach incident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was shot and a woman was struck by a car in an incident in Ocean Beach late Wednesday night, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the events began in the parking lot of the Ocean Beach Pier, near the 5000 block of Newport Avenue, just after 9 p.m. when a 22-year-old man and his 20-year-old girlfriend got into an argument, and her ex-boyfriend attempted to intervene.

According to police, the boyfriend got into his girlfriend’s car, hit her with the vehicle as he reversed, and then drove away.

A short time later, two gunshots were heard in the area, police stated.

Police said the boyfriend drove to the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store on Bacon Street and was spotted by officers. The boyfriend was found with a gunshot wound on his collarbone and two bullet holes in the car.

The boyfriend and girlfriend were both taken to the hospital with injuries considered non-life threatening.

A search was launched for the suspected gunman, but that person was not located.