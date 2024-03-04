CHP: Man shot while driving on I-8 in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) — A driver traveling on westbound Interstate 8 was shot and hospitalized, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The CHP in the El Cajon area at about 3:35 p.m. Sunday received reports of a freeway shooting that occurred on westbound Interstate 8, east of Grossmont Boulevard, according to CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber.

At least two shots were fired, one of which struck a man driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser, the officer said.

The victim, an El Cajon man, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting suspect was a man driving a black Ford Fusion sedan, Grieshaber said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact CHP Officer G. Wilson at the California Highway Patrol El Cajon area office.